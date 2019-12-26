The Good Time Garden
A downloadable Gamu for Windows, macOS, and Linux
"It's good to be wet!"
Explore a throbbing pink world full of strange naked creatures to gather food for your friend in this short, surreal experience.
The Good Time Garden was created by James Carbutt and Will Todd, and features frame-by-frame, hand drawn animation and an original soundtrack.
On windows: Download and extract the zip file, then run 'The Good Time Garden.exe'
On mac: Download and extract the zip file, then control+click 'The Good Time Garden' and then click 'open'
|Updated
|12 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Rating
|Author
|Coal Supper
|Genre
|Adventure
|Made with
|Unity
|Tags
|2D, Cute, Experimental, Exploration, Feel Good, nsfw, Relaxing, Short, Singleplayer
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Xbox controller, Gamepad (any), Playstation controller
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
The Good Time Garden 1.1 (Win).zip 259 MB
The Good Time Garden 1.1 (Mac).zip 261 MB
The Good Time Garden 1.1 (Linux).zip 262 MB
TGTG Full Soundtrack 353 MB
Comments
An Innuendo in game form. Funny, wholesome and pretty. It's a world i would love to see expanded in some way
this is so my sense of humor
I enjoyed this game so SO much. I'm the kind of player that looks for new and weird experiences in games. Well, this is one of those... Love the characters' design, the art direction and the sfx work. It was wonderful, keep making games!
Great visuals and audio. Love the art direction :)!
Great game... Very bizarre. Very interesting. Very morbid. Loved it. PS: "WE CAN SEE YOUR BUTT HOLE!" LOL
Great game to experience. Its short and sweet. Even if i knew what i was in for, you need to experience it. The music makes it amazing, i could stop playing and just listen.
I'm not exaggerating when I say this is one of the best games I have ever played! I am in love
crazy game
That... was freakin' awesome.
Played the game 2 days ago and had a blast. It would be great if you guys continued this. Anyway, huge fan of the game, even though it's an extremely weird game.I made a video of my journey through this weird world.
The trailer is great!
Just played, it was so creepy and cool
wHAt the fuck
cant play it, it keeps crashing please fix of help me please thanks!
hey sorry to hear you're having trouble, could you let me know what operating system you're running? James x
I actually have no words for this one....
Very amazing !!!!! wow !
Really enjoyed this one! Love this sort of odd world.
El primer juego que termino en mi vida. Excitante e inquietante. Una mezcla de incertidumbre con sorpresas y deseos de más.
absolutely loved the game. strange, yet creative. gave me adventure time vibes!!
Really great game bro! I really enjoyed it, I love the art, the humour and the music. Would love to check out more!
This game was definitely something else 😂 but it was fun, good job!
"Butthole man butthole man" I really enjoyed this game
Really fantastic game. I love the art and animations, they are very well made. Only thing i would add is a button to pour bleach into your eyes.
Fantastic (albeit disturbing) art, and creepy voice acting make for an experience that leaves me wanting to wash my hands after. Regardless, it was still a fun little puzzler if you have 15-20 minutes of time to spare. You likely won't find anything weirder than this. (It's a little NSFW as well).
This was definitely the trippiest thing I've played this month, so that's an achievement. And the existential terror was a nice bonus! I definitely enjoyed it, and the hand drawn graphics look amazing. Playthrough is here for the curious :)
It was so damn amazing, an incredible game. I loved it <3
The only words I can think to use about this game is uncomfortable but super funny 😂 the game looks great, the characters voices are so weird and creepy I love it 😂
played this game not and didnt expected it to turn out so weird i loved it, its amazing great job!!
Really really awesome game! Enjoyed the artstyle and weirdness of the game, kinda wished it was a longer game now that i think of it. Had some great laughs and also wondered at the same time about the story. Great job on the soundtrack too, really enjoyed it!
Great work!
So weird and so creepy cute ! Fun to play. Good job :)
Simplemente una maravilla de juego, lo recomiendo a tod@s...
This game was great and real weird it felt like I was having a fever dream but it was really well made and fun so 10/10 from me
Beautiful.
Indie GOTY 2019 for me. Please make more!
This game sits in a unique lane of its own. It has the potential of gaining strong traction if expanded further. I hope to see it happen.
realy wierd...but soo fucking funny so nice game...you guys have a vivid imagination XD
This made me extremely uncomfortable.
Would play again. 10/10.
"butthole man! butthole man!"
very fun and hilarious experience. this was fantastic. please make more.
Had alot of... fun? playing this game, weird as it is it was a great experience!