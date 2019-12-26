"It's good to be wet!"

Explore a throbbing pink world full of strange naked creatures to gather food for your friend in this short, surreal experience.

The Good Time Garden was created by James Carbutt and Will Todd, and features frame-by-frame, hand drawn animation and an original soundtrack.





On windows: Download and extract the zip file, then run 'The Good Time Garden.exe'

On mac: Download and extract the zip file, then control+click 'The Good Time Garden' and then click 'open'