A downloadable Gamu for Windows, macOS, and Linux

"It's good to be wet!"

Explore a throbbing pink world full of strange naked creatures to gather food for your friend in this short, surreal experience. 

The Good Time Garden was created by James Carbutt and Will Todd, and features frame-by-frame, hand drawn animation and an original soundtrack.


On windows: Download and extract the zip file, then run 'The Good Time Garden.exe'

On mac: Download and extract the zip file, then control+click 'The Good Time Garden' and then click 'open'

Updated 12 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux
(117)
AuthorCoal Supper
GenreAdventure
Made withUnity
Tags2D, Cute, Experimental, Exploration, Feel Good, nsfw, Relaxing, Short, Singleplayer
Average sessionAbout a half-hour
InputsKeyboard, Xbox controller, Gamepad (any), Playstation controller

The Good Time Garden 1.1 (Win).zip 259 MB
The Good Time Garden 1.1 (Mac).zip 261 MB
The Good Time Garden 1.1 (Linux).zip 262 MB
TGTG Full Soundtrack 353 MB

Retsa Games3 hours ago

An Innuendo in game form. Funny, wholesome and pretty. It's a world i would love to see expanded in some way 

Toxic Tuba1 day ago

this is so my sense of humor

Mucho Pixels5 days ago

I enjoyed this game so SO much. I'm the kind of player that looks for new and weird experiences in games. Well, this is one of those... Love the characters' design, the art direction and the sfx work. It was wonderful, keep making games!

sunmilk10 days ago(+1)

Great visuals and audio. Love the art direction :)!

JokiG12 days ago(+1)

Great game... Very bizarre. Very interesting. Very morbid. Loved it. PS: "WE CAN SEE YOUR BUTT HOLE!" LOL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMA3YzbJEQM&list=PLj3N-AmRF5fooWQlFPLnv9-_3nzK4RiO-&index=7

Comrade_crunchy13 days ago(+1)

Great game to experience. Its short and sweet. Even if i knew what i was in for, you need to experience it.  The music makes it amazing, i could stop playing and just listen.

smak13 days ago(+1)

I'm not exaggerating when I say this is one of the best games I have ever played! I am in love

naga sumanth13 days ago

crazy game 

pandakito14 days ago

That... was freakin' awesome. 

Random Robo14 days ago

Played the game 2 days ago and had a blast. It would be great if you guys continued this. Anyway, huge fan of the game, even though it's an extremely weird game.

I made a video of my journey through this weird world.
Dilaxer14 days ago(+1)

The trailer is great!

Dilaxer14 days ago

Just played, it was so creepy and cool

BratBear15 days ago(+1)

wHAt the fuck

lol3317 days ago

cant play it, it keeps crashing please fix of help me please thanks!

Coal Supper16 days ago

hey sorry to hear you're having trouble, could you let me know what operating system you're running? James x

ScottishGeekPlays19 days ago

I actually have no words for this one....

MrTony19 days ago

Very amazing !!!!! wow !

Sir TapTap20 days ago

Really enjoyed this one! Love this sort of odd world. 

markisthemark27 days ago

El primer juego que termino en mi vida. Excitante e inquietante. Una mezcla de incertidumbre con sorpresas y deseos de más.

gayhoes28 days ago

absolutely loved the game. strange, yet creative. gave me adventure time vibes!!

Cromto30 days ago

Really great game bro! I really enjoyed it, I love the art, the humour and the music. Would love to check out more!

hopinsteadofjump31 days ago

This game was definitely something else 😂 but it was fun, good job!

pooloop8832 days ago(+2)

"Butthole man butthole man" I really enjoyed this game

ProofreadFire32 days ago(-1)

Really fantastic game. I love the art and animations, they are very well made. Only thing i would add is a button to pour bleach into your eyes. 

Quazimofo33 days ago(+1)(-1)

Fantastic (albeit disturbing) art, and creepy voice acting make for an experience that leaves me wanting to wash my hands after. Regardless, it was still a fun little puzzler if you have 15-20 minutes of time to spare. You likely won't find anything weirder than this. (It's a little NSFW as well). 

MysteryLime33 days ago(+1)(-1)

This was definitely the trippiest thing I've played this month, so that's an achievement.  And the existential terror was a nice bonus!  I definitely enjoyed it, and the hand drawn graphics look amazing.  Playthrough is here for the curious :)

Pizza Shaped Heart34 days ago(+1)

It was so damn amazing, an incredible game. I loved it <3

RobsonRages35 days ago(+1)(-1)

The only words I can think to use about this game is uncomfortable but super funny 😂 the game looks great, the characters voices are so weird and creepy I love it 😂

RyshouJ Gaming36 days ago(-1)

played this game not and didnt expected it to turn out so weird  i loved it, its amazing great job!! 

GameGabe36 days ago(-1)

Really really awesome game! Enjoyed the artstyle and weirdness of the game, kinda wished it was a longer game now that i think of it. Had some great laughs and also wondered at the same time about the story. Great job on the soundtrack too, really enjoyed it!

Great work!

plumby37 days ago(+1)

So weird and so creepy cute ! Fun to play.  Good job :)

Placebogamer37 days ago(-1)

Simplemente una maravilla de juego, lo recomiendo a tod@s...

Jace Games38 days ago(-1)

This game was  great and real weird it felt like I was having a fever dream but it was really well made and fun so 10/10 from me


Scythe Dev Team39 days ago

Beautiful.

Maghook40 days ago(+1)(-1)

Indie GOTY 2019 for me. Please make more!

kcitch41 days ago(+2)

This game sits in a unique lane of its own. It has the potential of gaining strong traction if expanded further. I hope to see it happen.

TheSadKnight41 days ago (1 edit) (+1)(-1)

realy wierd...but soo fucking funny so nice game...you guys have a vivid imagination XD

Matt10y42 days ago(+2)

This made me extremely uncomfortable.

Would play again. 10/10.

KittyKatKayla42 days ago(+1)

"butthole man! butthole man!"

toddmikeschultz42 days ago

very fun and hilarious experience. this was fantastic. please make more.

Eshkova - Bloodmoon Pictures43 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

Had alot of... fun? playing this game, weird as it is it was a great experience!


